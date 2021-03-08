Mild Monday as moisture, spot showers move across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild, with mostly above freezing temperatures. Moisture is moving into the southwest, and thicker clouds have started to take over New Mexico along with some light rain showers in western New Mexico, a couple of showers in the Rio Grande Valley, and some light snow in southern Colorado. Clouds will stick around through the day, and light, spotty rain showers will move eastward today. The metro area could see a shower by late morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s with the help of southwesterly winds, but the winds will be gusty in spots during the afternoon. Southwest and northeast New Mexico will see the strongest wind gusts, up to around 35 mph.

Tuesday will be a similar day, with warm temperatures, but more cloud cover, scattered rain showers and stronger wind. We stay on the storm track through the weekend, with small disturbances on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a bigger storm on Saturday.