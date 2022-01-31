NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is frosty, thanks to cold temperatures, calm winds and moisture in the air. Many in the Metro will need extra time to defrost the car. Today will be mostly to partly sunny, with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. It will be the warmest and nicest day of the week. The east plains will see a westerly breeze up to around 30 mph.

The next big winter storm will start moving into the state Tuesday. With mountain snow starting Tuesday afternoon. Snow will spread into the lower elevations by Wednesday. As temperatures fall on Wednesday, rain and mix in the valley and southern NM will start to turn to snow showers. Thursday morning will be extremely messy across the state, with difficult to impossible travel.