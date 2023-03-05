Even warmer temps made their way into New Mexico Sunday with stronger southwesterly winds. Las Vegas gusted to 61 mph, while other places east of the Sangre de Cristo had consistent gusts over 45 mph. High wind warnings continue overnight tonight for this same region. For the rest of the state, wind speeds are already much quieter. This weather pattern featuring mostly cloudy skies, breezier conditions, and milder than average temps will repeat itself over the next 3 days. With lower humidity in place and stronger winds, the eastern plains are looking at another day of higher fire danger Monday. So red flag warnings are still posted for northeast NM.

High temperatures will range a solid 5° above average for early March through midweek. The Albuquerque metro will reach into the middle 60s with mainly cloudy skies again Monday. Santa Fe will climb into the upper 50s, while Roswell will reach the upper 70s to around 80° Monday through Wednesday. Out west, Gallup will also experience sustained stronger wind gusts each afternoon with forecast highs in the upper 50s. Our weather pattern doesn’t change too much until Thursday when our next storm will graze New Mexico. The impacts look to be less significant with a more northerly storm track. We’re still looking at some scattered mountain snow showers, windier conditions, and cooler temps to close the week.