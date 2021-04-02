Mild Good Friday with scattered showers developing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –We’re kicking off the Easter holiday weekend with mild temperatures and sunny across the metro area. But we’ll increase the clouds later this afternoon. Some of them could produce a few showers, especially across western New Mexico. We’ll also see locally higher wind gusts pick up this afternoon.

As the weak area of low pressure moves across the state, we’ll also see some more isolated showers across the south-central plains Saturday afternoon. There’s not a lot of moisture with this storm but we’ll see just enough instability during the day.

For the Easter holiday, expect even warmer conditions to move our way. The warmth continues into next week as well. We’ll crack the 80s here in Albuquerque due to a strong ridge of high pressure moving in. Looks like spring is here to stay!