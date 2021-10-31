Mild evening for the Trick-or-Treaters

Happy Halloween everyone! We’re seeing a little change in our forecast, especially for eastern New Mexico. Temperatures have cooled off 20+ degrees east of the mountains with high overcast earlier Sunday. So for areas west of the mountains, we’ll see a mild and mainly clear Halloween night for the kids (and some adults too). We’ll begin Monday that way and call it mostly sunny skies except for a few cirrus clouds from time to time. Otherwise, temperatures will hold near average for most of western and central New Mexico. Highs this time of the year are generally in the lower to middle 60s.

But across the east, it’ll be quite a different story. We’ll have two storm systems move through the Great Plains. So, we’ll squeeze out two cold fronts and keep the weather dreary, cool, and showery but only for our zones east of the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia mountains. We’re not looking at a ton of rain here but at least some cities will break the dry streak come Tuesday and Wednesday.