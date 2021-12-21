Mild day as clouds increase south

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re looking at some clouds filtering through our skies this afternoon finally! This means some moisture is increasing for western New Mexico. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s east, middle 50s central, and middle to upper 40s west. Clouds will stitch around the rest of the day into the overnight. This will allow for a milder morning and even warmer temps Wednesday as winds continue strengthening. Gusts will reach 30-35 mph east of the central mountains. Some moisture begins reaching us Thursday afternoon and evening from the northwest as our warm and windy conditions continue.

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be a day to remember as a powerful storm cuts through our state. We’ll see snow in the northern mountains, record heat southeast, and extreme wind gusts statewide! These gusts could cause some damage especially north. So get ready for a wild day of weather. A Pacific cold front swings through later Christmas Eve, but won’t bring our temperatures down too much. So just some snow showers will linger for the San Juan Mountains and Sangre de Cristo for Christmas Day.