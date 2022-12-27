NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up quiet and cool this morning, with partly cloudy skies. Today will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the state. Winds will be breezy, but highest in the mountains and east plains, gusting up to around 35 mph. The winds will strengthen tonight through Wednesday across the east, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

The next storm will bring rain and snow to the Four Corners, starting this evening, and intensifying by Wednesday morning. The commute will be a slick one across the west mountains, northwest and northern mountains. Scattered mountain snow and low elevation rain will continue all day Wednesday. Winter storm warnings will be in effect for the northern mountains tonight through Thursday morning.