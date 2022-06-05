NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to fairly warm temperatures with clearer skies for southern New Mexico, while the north is seeing more clouds with some relatively cool temps. But everyone will see hotter afternoon temps compared to Saturday as highs soar into the lower 90s for Albuquerque and lower 100s for Roswell. It’ll be a great afternoon to stay cool by the pool. We’ll contend with stronger wind gusts 30-40 mph once again for the northern mountains. This will have a downsloping effect on our temperatures for the valleys. A backdoor cold front will swing through the northeast later tonight which will help set the scene for increasing moisture east. Several more are on the way this week raising the chances for scattered afternoon storms Tuesday through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, our high temperatures will continue climbing thanks to an upper-level ridge of high pressure over Texas. A mini heat wave is in the cards for our state with highs eventually reaching the middle to upper 90s in the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will even break the 90° mark in Santa Fe beginning Monday. Southeast NM will also begin its string of days in the 100s as a dominant summer pattern develops. At least we’ll have rain chances on the table with Wednesday, offering the best storm coverage as well as severe weather potential.