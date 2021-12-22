Mild, breezy Wednesday ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to milder temperatures across the state this morning under mainly clear skies. Southwest New Mexico is seeing some high clouds. These will spread eastward throughout the day as we enjoy highs 10-15° above average. It’ll be sunnier than Tuesday as mid-level clouds moved east into Texas. But the closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more violent our weather will become. This means wind speeds will continue climbing through Friday with gusts toppling 60-65 mph across the central and south-central mountains then. Before then, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Socorro.

By Thursday, we’ll see increasing clouds from northwest to southeast as we go through the day. Light rain showers will begin developing after dark for the northwest highlands. Meanwhile, heavier snow will begin for the San Juan and Rocky Mountains. Parts of Colorado could see 12-18″ from this storm. For the majority of us in New Mexico, we’ll keep our snow totals in the 3-6″ range for the northern mountains/ski resorts. The heaviest rain will fall west of I-25 and especially west of the Continental Divide. Then, we’ll have record heat in the east where Roswell will break records! So this drastic contrast will set up potentially damaging wind gusts. We stay breezy into Christmas Day as temperatures cool slightly.