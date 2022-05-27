The strong winds associated with the virga/dry storms are moving east tonight. Matter of fact, a dry microburst even verified over the Sunport with a maximum wind gust of 67 mph! Most of this strong wind is mixing out tonight and any leftover clouds are breaking up. And so our dry streak remains alive for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Dry air (single digit relative humidity values) limited any moisture from reaching the ground earlier with the exception of the mountain peaks. Saturday will feature the hottest temps ahead of a cold front later in the weekend. Highs could approach record territory with expected temps reaching well into the 100s for Roswell, middle 90s for Albuquerque, and near 90° for Santa Fe and Taos under mostly sunny skies south and more afternoon cloudcover north. Wind gusts will be out of the southwest creating blowing dust and having travel impacts for some of the busier travel weekends.

A powerful storm will then continue emerging from the Pacific Northwest and west giving New Mexico very strong and potentially damaging wind gusts Sunday into Monday. We’ll see very high fire danger all throughout the holiday weekend. One good thing for the fires is that we’ll see cooler temperatures begin reaching the northwest part of our state Sunday. Cooler and more seasonal temps arrive for Memorial Day. It’ll be great backyard barbeque weather expect for the stronger afternoon wind gusts. Rain chances finally return for central and eastern NM mid to late next week.