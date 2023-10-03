NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — Tuesday morning is off to a cool start in northern New Mexico, and rain showers have been moving out of eastern New Mexico. Skies will be partly cloudy through the morning in eastern NM, with clearing by midday. The rest of the state will be sunny from morning through this evening.

As a cold front moves into the state, temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday in central, northern and western NM. However, the south and eastern NM will heat up again today, until the front arrives tonight. Temperatures will be chilly every night, even dropping into the 40s in the Metro, and freezing up north. A freeze watch is in effect tonight through Wednesday morning in the upper Rio Grande Valley, as we could see overnight lows down to 30 degrees.

Winds will be breezy this afternoon, with most spots seeing winds of around 15 to 25 mph. Higher gusts up to 35 mph will be possible in eastern New Mexico. The rest of the week will be mild, with seasonal temperatures, and dry.