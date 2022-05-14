Summer weather is here now, and it’s here to stay for the next week. We’ll enjoy a much milder night with clear skies except downwind of the larger wildfires. Record challenging heat begins Sunday where temps soar 10-15° above average. This puts daytime highs in the lower 90s for the ABQ metro area and lower 100s for Roswell. It’ll be great backyard barbeque and pool weather! We’ll also enjoy one more day of calmer wind speeds. Some breezy afternoon gusts could reach 25-30 mph in the northern mountains. Our ridge of high pressure responsible for the quiet, hot weather pushes east late Sunday. This will allow for some moisture to move in from the northeast. You’ll definitely notice a difference for most of Monday. Scattered PM showers and storms will break out across eastern NM Monday evening, but they won’t last long.

As we lose the ridge, our winds will slowly return next week growing stronger daily with more active weather for the northwest. This puts New Mexico once again in the sweet spot for high wind gusts, raising concerns for more fire danger. Limited moisture, above average temps, and high winds won’t help our current situation. By late next week, a strong storm emerges from the west boosting our wind gusts. Maximum afternoon gusts increase to 45-55 mph with this storm. For the most part we’ll stay dry. Areas far north could see light showers to close the week.