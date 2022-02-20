Clouds continue moving into New Mexico tonight. This along with our southwest wind flow will keep our temperatures much milder than last time. Spring is definitely in the air. Unfortunately, it’ll come at a price of high wind gusts all week. Our wind gusts will only get worse each day this next week as a powerful upper level trough builds across the southwest. This means more red flag conditions east of the mountains Monday with very dry air and above average temps in place.

Monday will feature a broken sky with even stronger wind gusts. They’ll hover in the 35-50 mph range by the afternoon. Temps will be very similar to Sunday, so March weather once again! Southeast NM will be in the upper 70s and the Albuquerque metro area will be in the lower 60s. The only difference will be across southern Colorado as lighter snow showers return to the Rockies late Monday. Some colder air arrives for northeast new Mexico Tuesday, but the rest of the state will only see a couple degrees cooler with more widespread southwest wind gusts. Come Wednesday, a sweeping cold front brings much colder air to the state as we gear up for the windiest day yet. Meanwhile snow chances increase then for the East Mountains into Thursday morning. Heavy snow will set up for the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains. The storm exits later Thursday with very windy weather as well. Snow totals will easily top 1-2′ for the San Juan and Rocky Mountains and possibly more than a foot for the Sangre de Cristo. We begin warming by Friday.