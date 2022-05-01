Sunday was an interesting weather day for New Mexico. The wildfires grew and pushed northeast while two other small blazes started from windy and dry conditions. Peak wind gusts ranged 35-50 mph this afternoon with the strongest winds in the northwest plains. Then we had a surge of moisture over far eastern NM producing some severe thunderstorms near Hobbs and Lovington. Larger hail produced some damage to cars in this area. Otherwise, some haze and smoke will impact the air quality for Santa Fe and Taos overnight.

A weak cold front passes overnight, dropping high temperatures slightly Monday. It’ll still be breezy with sunny skies as the smoke lifts midday. Peak wind gusts will range 25-35 mph with highs reaching into the upper 70s for Albuquerque, lower 70s for Santa Fe, and near 90° again for Roswell. Red flag warnings will be confined to eastern NM Monday, but will expand to most of the state Tuesday as our southwest winds strengthen again. More PM gusts will break 50 mph as another storm dumps into the Great Basin and Intermountain West. Expect more breezy afternoons the rest of the week. We’ll catch a small break from the active pattern mid to late week, but this won’t last. A potentially even stronger storm looks likely next weekend with stronger wind gusts and possibly some moisture for the mountains.