Mild and breezy for most of New Mexico Tuesday with gusts in east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and warmer for much of the state, except the northeast highlands. Temperatures are coldest in Union, Quay, and Curry counties. There is also dense freezing fog in these counties, which could cause icy spots on the roads. A freezing fog advisory will continue in Union County until 9 a.m.

Today will be mild and breezy. Temperatures warm back into the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Winds will be gusty again in eastern New Mexico. Westerly winds will gust up to around 40 mph along the east slopes of the mountains and the east plains. The rest of the state will be breezy as well, with winds up to around 25 mph. Winds will be strongest in the afternoon and early evening. Clouds will increase throughout the day.