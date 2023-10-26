Thursday morning is clear and chilly. Temperatures are cooler this morning, so be sure to wear your warmer layers. The sun will be out for all of New Mexico today, with mild temperatures, climbing back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. We will stay mild through Saturday. However, winds will be picking up today through the weekend. Breezy winds of around 15 to 30 mph are expected across much of New Mexico Thursday and Friday, with even higher winds up to around 40 mph in the northern mountains, highlands and east plains.

Saturday will be the windiest afternoon across the state, ahead of the storm that will move in Sunday and Monday. This Fall storm will bring arctic air to the south, and the coldest air of the season will arrive in New Mexico. Sunday’s temperatures will drop off about 10 to 30 degrees from Saturday. Even colder temperatures will arrive Monday, including freezing temperatures during the morning commute. Spotty rain showers will be possible in northern and eastern NM, and there is even a chance of snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Sunday evening to Monday morning.