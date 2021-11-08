Mid-week storm to bring wind and cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will be another nice day after a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures are cool as usual this morning, but daytime temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s, with near-record daily highs. Rounds of high clouds will move in throughout the day, and winds will be breezy around the higher terrain. WSW winds around 5-15 mph are expected for most. However, the high terrain will see winds up to around 20-25 mph with some occasional gusts over 30 mph.

The next storm will move into the southwest Tuesday through Thursday. Moisture will arrive in the form of cloud cover Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance for a stray shower in the northern and western high terrain Tuesday afternoon through the night. The state will likely stay completely dry, due to lack of moisture. Winds will be gusty on Wednesday and breezy on Thursday. Temperatures will cool down throughout the week behind the cold front.