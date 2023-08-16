NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mostly sunny across New Mexico. Isolated storms will develop in the mountains midday, bringing a threat of flooding to the high terrain, especially the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. Storms will move south off of the northern mountains, bringing a chance for storms to the east mountains and central highlands.

The Valley will stay mostly dry, with only isolated storms during the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain in the Metro will be late in the evening. Storms in western New Mexico will move west toward Arizona. Southern and eastern NM will stay mostly dry today. We will see a higher chance for storms on Thursday, along and west of the central mountain chain. Drier air will move into the state on Friday, and all of New Mexico will stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer than normal for the foreseeable future.