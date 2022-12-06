NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fog is gone, aside from some minor valley fog in the mountain terrain. Temperatures are mostly above freezing, and it is a quiet start to the day. Today will be a bit cooler than Monday but still warmer than normal. Highs will reach the 50s, 60s and 70s again. We will see a mix of sun and clouds across the state, with a chance for spotty rain and snow showers in southwest Colorado and the San Juan Mountains. Winds will stay mostly light, aside from higher breezes in the mountains and the east plains. Winds will gust up to 30-40 mph in the east plains.

The next storm will arrive in the Rockies on Wednesday. Snow will intensify in the San Juan Mountains tonight through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect through Thursday morning for the San Juan Mtns, where 6-12″ of snow, and locally higher amounts up to 18″, will accumulate today through Thursday morning. New Mexico will see lighter snow in the northern mountains, and rain showers in the lower elevations from Wednesday to Thursday morning.