Mid-week snow for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be sunny and mild, with highs in the upper forties, fifties, and low sixties. Winds will be light for most, but breezy in northeast New Mexico, with northeasterly wind gusts up to around 25-30 mph.

The next storm arrives Tuesday night, bringing snow to the northern mountains and northeast highlands first, and then bringing snow to central and southeast New Mexico by Wednesday morning. A light dusting of snow looks possible for the Albuquerque Metro Wednesday morning, with heavier snow, up to around 3-6″ in parts of the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and east plains. Travel may be difficult across eastern NM on Wednesday, especially during the morning commute.