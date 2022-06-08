NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are making their way south through far eastern New Mexico. These will bring some brief, heavy rain, thunder and lightning. The rest of the state is waking up dry and mild. Skies will stay mostly sunny through midday, and temperatures will heat up quick. Isolated storms will pop up off of the central mountain chain, even the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, and the western high terrain, from 12 PM to 2 PM. Storms will move northeast off of the mountains. There may be a shower or storm in the middle Rio Grande and Metro by the early evening, and storms from the central mountains will push into the east plains. These storms may become strong or severe, with main threats being damaging wind and large hail.

We will see more scattered storms on Thursday. On Friday, storms will be more limited to the high terrain and northeast highlands. Temperatures will stay hot for most areas, except the northeast highlands, where the cold front will keep temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. However, hotter temperatures arrive on Friday through the weekend, as high pressure builds over the southwest.