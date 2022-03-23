NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy snow passed through central New Mexico and the Metro overnight Tuesday, leaving roads snowy, slushy and very wet. You will need extra time to clear heavy snow off of your car Wednesday morning, and extra time to take it slow on the roads, due to the messy conditions. Snow continues to ride south along the Rio Grande Valley, but it is will clear by around 8 AM. Roads will worsen in the lower Rio Grande Valley from Soccorro to Las Cruces through 7-8 AM. Skies will clear throughout the morning in most spots, with sunshine for the afternoon, except in eastern NM, where more clouds will arrive through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures stay cool today, thanks to the cold fronts and persistent northerly winds. Winds will be gustiest in northeast and northwest New Mexico this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wind advisories will be in effect for the areas from midday to 7 PM. The rest of the state will be breezier than yesterday, with 25-35 mph wind gusts.

High pressure makes a return for the end of the work week, leading to a ten degree warm up Thursday, sunshine and lighter winds for most.