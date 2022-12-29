NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents have caused closures in these areas, so be sure to drive slow or postpone traveling this morning to lower your own risk. Snow showers are still coming down in the east mountains as well, and all snow showers will end by mid-morning. Skies will clear today for much of the state. It will be a dry day with mostly to partly sunny skies and cool temperatures. The east plains and central highlands will see high winds up to 50 mph.

The next storm will arrive tonight, bringing rain and snow to western and southern NM late this evening through Friday. Snow will be light and confined to the mountains, while lower elevations will see rain showers.