Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Video Forecast

by: Mark Ronchetti

Posted: / Updated:

Low pressure will drop to our west while high-pressure sits to our east pulling moisture up across New Mexico over the next week. Temperatures will remain below average with daily rounds of thunderstorms. The northern mountains and the east side of the state will see the best chances for heavy rain over the next seven days.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss