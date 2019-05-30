Low pressure will drop to our west while high-pressure sits to our east pulling moisture up across New Mexico over the next week. Temperatures will remain below average with daily rounds of thunderstorms. The northern mountains and the east side of the state will see the best chances for heavy rain over the next seven days.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
