Cloudy for parts of central NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong jet stream winds will mix down to the surface over western and central New Mexico on Thursday leading to windy conditions and partly cloudy skies along with high fire danger.
Highs will top out in the low 70’s. More cloud cover will set up over eastern New Mexico combined with cool temperatures and a spot shower shot. Another more powerful cold front moves in for Friday.