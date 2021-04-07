Gusty Thursday in store

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dry westerly and northwesterly flow will continue under sunny skies. Thursday will be windy at times with gusts topping 40mph in central sections of the state. Temps will remain in the mid-70s with occasionally gusty winds through the weekend.

Forecast continues below

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES