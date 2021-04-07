Gusty Thursday in store

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dry westerly and northwesterly flow will continue under sunny skies. Thursday will be windy at times with gusts topping 40mph in central sections of the state. Temps will remain in the mid-70s with occasionally gusty winds through the weekend.
Forecast continues below
- Off Beat: ‘I Have to Poop Outside, What Do I Do?’ Forest Service has the answer
- COVID: State doctor ‘optimistic’ about number of COVID cases among vaccinated people
- News: New Mexico police receiving specialized drugged driving training
- Event: America’s Toy Scout in town to buy your vintage toys