1  of  2
Breaking News
APD: Person found dead in northwest Albuquerque 15-year-old accused of murdering two Albuquerque teens connected to deadly high school party

Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A powerful cold front will blast through New Mexico on Thursday. Temps will drop throughout the day with gusty north and northwest winds. Temps on Friday morning will be near or below freezing. Slowly temps will rebound over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss