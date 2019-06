TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Temps will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s for much of the state. It will also be drier today; however, a few severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening hours. The best chance for storms is across eastern New Mexico. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms across this region. The main hazards are: large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but we cannot rule out one or two tornadoes/funnels across the northeast.

WEDNESDAY: Temps will continue to climb Wednesday afternoon! Highs will top out in the 80s & 90s--southern areas will flirt with 100. Most of NM should remain dry as a dry westerly flow sets up. A bit of a breeze will kick up with sustained winds between 15-20mph in the Albuquerque-metro.