Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) - Blue Origin is once again arguing NASA’s decision to award SpaceX nearly three million dollars to develop the next generation of commercial spacecraft that will take humans to the moon by suing, on Monday.

Jeff Bazos is not backing down after being told by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in July, that NASA did not violate the law by awarding only one lunar lander contract to SpaceX when there was originally supposed to be two.