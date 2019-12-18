Another cold night will settle in across New Mexico with lows in the teens in the Albuquerque area and lows below zero in the high mountain communities to the north. Mostly sunny will hold on Wednesday with highs in the 40’s.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
