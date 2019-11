Showers and storms start entering the state later this evening with widespread rainfall across New Mexico through Thursday night. Heavy snow possible in the higher terrain of southwest New Mexico and the northern mountains.

The first of two storm systems starts moving in later this afternoon as rain moves into southwestern New Mexico. Rain is expected to move into the Albuquerque metro around midnight tonight. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Wednesday morning, taking a brief break by the late afternoon before the second storm moves in. Snow will also be possible in the highest terrain.