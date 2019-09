TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Dry air will continue to work its way into New Mexico--keeping most of NM dry this afternoon. The only storm chances will remain confined to the northern & western high terrain. Temps will climb above average yet again--80s & 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry air sticks around on Wednesday with storm chances again limited to the higher terrain of western & northern NM. High temps will climb into the 80s & 90s.