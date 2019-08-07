Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

High pressure over the state will allow in enough moisture to touch off more scattered showers on Wednesday with most storms focused over the west and northern mountains. By late week the high will shift east setting up a more classic monsoon flow.

