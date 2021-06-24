Potential for spot storms this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spot storms will be possible on Friday with highs in the low 90’s. Sharply colder and wetter air arrives for the weekend leading to big-time weather changes.

Friday should be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and mostly cloudy in the evening. Saturday has a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with likely chances of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.