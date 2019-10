Be sure to bundle up those Trick-or-Treater's tonight! Another cold night is on the way. Quieter weather settles in by next week.

Another cold front will push into eastern New Mexico Friday, bringing another round of chilly temperatures. The front will bring in gusty east canyon winds as it swings through Albuquerque Friday evening. This front will keep the state cooler Saturday, but quiet and warmer weather will stick with us next week.