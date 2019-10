Snow continues across the northern mountains and east of Albuquerque down I-40 into Texas this afternoon. Snow will taper off into the evening, before very cold temperatures settle in.

Overnight lows will fall below freezing across most of New Mexico tonight. Hard Freeze Warnings will go into effect for the Albuquerque metro, the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley and southeastern New Mexico. Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours, some even seeing temperatures as low as the teens.