Red Flag Warnings go into effect for northeastern New Mexico this afternoon as the winds begin to pick up, combined with very dry air. Even stronger winds move in for Friday as a cold front swings across the state.

Wind gusts by Friday afternoon will top out as high as 45 mph along and east of the central mountains behind a Pacific cold front that will push through. This will only drop temperatures a few degrees for Friday and Saturday, while bringing the chance for a couple isolated showers and even some light snow to the northern mountains.