Mark’s Sunday forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A cold front will bring a mix of rain and snow tonight across the western half of New Mexico, while windy weather will develop statewide.

A powerful cold front will moves from west to east across New Mexico tonight, pushing through the Rio Grande Valley shortly before midnight. This front will bring a mix of rain and snow with it across the western half of New Mexico. Unfortunately, a lot of that moisture will not make it into the eastern half of the state. However, winds will become very strong overnight through Saturday morning with wind gusts over 60 mph possible.