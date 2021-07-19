Some scattered showers on Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A down day for storms across the state but the quieter weather won’t last long. Scattered storms return on Tuesday with western areas and the mountains favored for rain.

Showers and storms further increase Wednesday and Thursday as a weather disturbance combines with deep moisture to produce widespread showers.

