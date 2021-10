ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID booster shot rate is off to a slow start in New Mexico. According to early numbers from the state's Department Of Health, a lot of people eligible for the shot are taking their time to get it.

Booster shots are available for hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans who got the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. But so far, less than a quarter of them have gotten one.