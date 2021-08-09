Mark’s Monday Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will continue to creep into the state over the next few days. This will help to increase the chance of storms, especially across the south. The southerly flow will also have another benefit. It will scour out the thick smoke in most areas.

Forecast Continues Below

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES