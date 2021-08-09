Mark’s Monday Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will continue to creep into the state over the next few days. This will help to increase the chance of storms, especially across the south. The southerly flow will also have another benefit. It will scour out the thick smoke in most areas.
Forecast Continues Below
- Olympics: Here’s how many people tested positive for COVID at the Olympics
- Health: RSV cases increasing in Albuquerque
- Entertianment: Local filmmaker begins project while overcoming disorder causing him to go blind
- COVID: Can you get the delta variant if you’ve already had COVID? Doctor explains