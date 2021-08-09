Mark’s Monday Forecast

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Portales is looking to pass new ordinances regarding New Mexico’s recreational marijuana laws, some of which could include no sale, distribution, or use within a 1,000-foot radius of some buildings such as residences, churches, community centers, public parks, or government facilities. This is all being prepared in conjunction with city council members, city attorneys, as well as the public's input.

“As you know, we are in the process of working on this ordinance with our attorneys. The few things that we are taking into consideration for sure are our clean air ordinance and we're also looking at, as you say, location and where is the districting of schools – say churches – we're taking things like that into consideration,” says City Manager Sarah Austin.