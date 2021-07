ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 34th Festival Flamenco Albuquerque returns Tuesday with in-person shows. There will be five main stage shows at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and three late-night shows at the Tablao Flamenco at Hotel Albuquerque.

There will also be a youth expo and history conference. There have been some adjustments as we come out of the pandemic, including only 50% capacity at shows.