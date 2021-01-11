Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The winter storm has moved completely out of the state, and road conditions improved on Sunday, but there will be some patchy fog in northern and eastern New Mexico this morning thanks to the surface moisture. Any fog will clear out by mid-morning, and most of the state will be sunny, aside from southern New Mexico, where clouds will move in for the day. A low-pressure system is passing to our south this morning, which is the reason for the clouds. After today, high pressure will build in, and the weather will stay quiet through the workweek. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today, and the warming trend continues through this week. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s across the state.