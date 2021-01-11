Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a cold start to the week temperatures will slowly warm into the ’50s by midweek with mostly sunny skies. The dry northwest flow will user in clouds from time to time but no measurable precip is possible through the week. A weak cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Thursday dropping temps by 10 to 15 degrees. The slight chance for rain and snow will return over the weekend.
