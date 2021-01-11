Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a cold start to the week temperatures will slowly warm into the ’50s by midweek with mostly sunny skies. The dry northwest flow will user in clouds from time to time but no measurable precip is possible through the week. A weak cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Thursday dropping temps by 10 to 15 degrees. The slight chance for rain and snow will return over the weekend.

Read Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES