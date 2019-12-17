A very cold night will settle in over New Mexico tonight with lows in the teens in the metro area with well below zero readings in the northern mountains. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule Tuesday with temps remaining well below average. Temps will moderate with a few more clouds by midweek.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Albuquerque30°F Few Clouds Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Edgewood25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
13°F Mostly clear. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Santa Fe25°F Overcast Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
12°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Farmington25°F Clear Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
12°F Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Durango18°F Clear Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
4°F Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Las Vegas20°F Overcast Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
11°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Roswell37°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Las Cruces40°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous