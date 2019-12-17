Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

Closings & Delays
Few Clouds

Albuquerque

30°F Few Clouds Feels like 20°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
20°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Edgewood

25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 15°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
13°F Mostly clear. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Santa Fe

25°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
12°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Farmington

25°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
12°F Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Durango

18°F Clear Feels like 9°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
4°F Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Las Vegas

20°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
11°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Roswell

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Las Cruces

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A very cold night will settle in over New Mexico tonight with lows in the teens in the metro area with well below zero readings in the northern mountains. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule Tuesday with temps remaining well below average. Temps will moderate with a few more clouds by midweek.

