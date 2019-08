MONDAY AFTERNOON: This afternoon will be much drier than the weekend. Only storm chances will remain across the higher terrain of western New Mexico and NE parts of the state--very isolated in nature. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s--a few 100s in far SE NM.

TUESDAY: Moisture continues to decrease on Tuesday and most of NM will remain dry. The exception is eastern NM where a few spot storms are possible. Highs will climb above average into the 70s, 80s & 90s with a couple 100s in the SE. (Tuesday overnight, a small complex of storms may move north to south across far eastern NM!)