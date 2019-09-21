Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Dry air will dominate this weekend in western and central New Mexico. Highs will top out in the low 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Enough moisture will flow into the southeast to support weekend showers. Next week a storm will take aim on New Mexico.
by: Mark RonchettiPosted: / Updated:
Dry air will dominate this weekend in western and central New Mexico. Highs will top out in the low 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Enough moisture will flow into the southeast to support weekend showers. Next week a storm will take aim on New Mexico.