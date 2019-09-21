Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry air will dominate this weekend in western and central New Mexico. Highs will top out in the low 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Enough moisture will flow into the southeast to support weekend showers. Next week a storm will take aim on New Mexico.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss