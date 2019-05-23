Video Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Winds Continue

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:13 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:12 PM MDT

A storm system will drop down to our west during the day Thursday.  The storm will spread scattered showers across the northwest and mountain snow for southwestern Colorado.  Here in the metro will see gusty winds and highs in the low 70s.

