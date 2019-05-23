Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Winds Continue
A storm system will drop down to our west during the day Thursday. The storm will spread scattered showers across the northwest and mountain snow for southwestern Colorado. Here in the metro will see gusty winds and highs in the low 70s.
Trending Stories
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.