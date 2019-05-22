Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Video Forecast

A storm system will set up to our west over the next few days. It will push gusty winds into the state along with partly cloudy skies. A chance for showers will set up over the northwest portion of the state where spot showers will be possible. In addition, spot storms will be possible along the eastern edge of the state thanks to the dry line edging in from Texas. Any chance for showers clears by the weekend.

