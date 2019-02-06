Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

A storm will move through New Mexico on Wednesday spreading snow over the northern mountains. The San Juan mountains of Colorado and northern New Mexico could pick up over 12"+ of snow. The rest of the northern mountains will pick up 2"-6". Here in Albuquerque we will see a rain snow mix during the day with gusty winds. The east side of the state will get very strong winds with gusts topping 50 pmh. However, little if any rain or snow will fall. Colder temps and sunshine will return Thursday.