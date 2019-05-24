Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast
Sunny With Less Wind
A storm system to our west will lift north on Friday leading to less wind and sunny skies. Highs will top out in the high 70's with 15-25 mph winds. Over the holiday weekend there will be scattered storms over eastern sections of the state. Some of these storms could reach severe levels. Highs will warm into the 80's over the weekend. Another storm is possible next week.
- Deputies believe Hobbs couple died in murder-suicide
- State recruiting veterans, disabled to fill seasonal Forest Service jobs
- Presbyterian announces new orthopedics surgery center
- Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday
- State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns
