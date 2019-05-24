Video Forecast

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast

Sunny With Less Wind

Posted: May 23, 2019 07:21 PM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:21 PM MDT

A storm system to our west will lift north on Friday leading to less wind and sunny skies.  Highs will top out in the high 70's with 15-25 mph winds.  Over the holiday weekend there will be scattered storms over eastern sections of the state.  Some of these storms could reach severe levels.  Highs will warm into the 80's over the weekend.  Another storm is possible next week. 

